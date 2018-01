MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has been considering placing a Eurobond in Swiss francs, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom declined to comment.

Last time the company issued a Eurobond in Swiss francs was in summer 2017. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)