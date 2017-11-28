FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS POLL-Gazprom Q3 net profit seen up 87 pct, helped by higher prices, exports
#Banking and Financial News
November 28, 2017 / 3:17 PM / in 20 hours

EARNINGS POLL-Gazprom Q3 net profit seen up 87 pct, helped by higher prices, exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Gazprom may report Q3 results on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30
    * Net profit seen up 87 pct y/y at 191 bln rbls

    MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's top gas producer Gazprom
 is expected to post third-quarter net profit of 191.1
billion roubles ($3.28 billion, up 87 percent up from the same
period last year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.
    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) is seen increasing by 14 percent year-on-year to 343
billion roubles, helped by higher oil prices and gas exports.
    European export volumes delivered by Gazprom were 3 billion
cubic meters higher year-on-year in the third quarter, while
Brent gained $5 and spot gas prices in Europe were up by
$40 for 1.000 cubic metres, VTB bank said in a note.
    "As a result, gas and liquids revenues are set to grow 27
percent and 24 percent year-on-year, respectively, in 3Q", the
bank said.

             Net profit  Revenue   EBITDA
 Q3 2017     191.1       1.489.6   343.3
 Q3 2016     102.2       1.257.0   302.0
 Q2 2017      47.9       1.394.6   349.0
   Poll contributors included: Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citi, Deutsche Bank, Sberbank CIB, BCS, VTB Capital,
Gazprombank, Otkritie, Raiffeisenbank, Renaissance, Uralsib,
Aton, UBS.

($1 = 58.2675 roubles)

 (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing
by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
