EARNINGS POLL-Gazprom Q3 net profit seen up 87 pct, helped by higher prices, exports

* Gazprom may report Q3 results on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30 * Net profit seen up 87 pct y/y at 191 bln rbls MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's top gas producer Gazprom is expected to post third-quarter net profit of 191.1 billion roubles ($3.28 billion, up 87 percent up from the same period last year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen increasing by 14 percent year-on-year to 343 billion roubles, helped by higher oil prices and gas exports. European export volumes delivered by Gazprom were 3 billion cubic meters higher year-on-year in the third quarter, while Brent gained $5 and spot gas prices in Europe were up by $40 for 1.000 cubic metres, VTB bank said in a note. "As a result, gas and liquids revenues are set to grow 27 percent and 24 percent year-on-year, respectively, in 3Q", the bank said. Net profit Revenue EBITDA Q3 2017 191.1 1.489.6 343.3 Q3 2016 102.2 1.257.0 302.0 Q2 2017 47.9 1.394.6 349.0 Poll contributors included: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Sberbank CIB, BCS, VTB Capital, Gazprombank, Otkritie, Raiffeisenbank, Renaissance, Uralsib, Aton, UBS. ($1 = 58.2675 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)