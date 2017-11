MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, has signed a 700 million euro ($812.8 million) loan agreement with Italy’s Unicredit, Gazprom said on Thursday.

The loan has a five-year maturity and is planned to be used for general business purposes, Gazprom said. ($1 = 0.8612 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)