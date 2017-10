MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state-controlled gas company Gazprom, has discovered a new oil field off the Pacific island of Sakhalin, chief executive Alexander Dyukov told Rossiya 24 TV in an interview.

He said that according to preliminary estimates, the field could contain 250 million tonnes (1.8 billion barrels) of oil. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)