Putin says Russia can and should occupy worthy niche in global LNG market

SABETTA, Russia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was capable of occupying a worthy niche in the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and should do just that.

Putin also said that LNG export projects must not lead to a reduction in the volume of gas Russia exports via pipelines.

He was speaking after having given the order to start loading the first gas tanker with LNG at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic, which will further expand the Kremlin’s global energy reach. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)