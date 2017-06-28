FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG plant closed for maintenance until mid-July
June 28, 2017 / 1:03 PM / a month ago

Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG plant closed for maintenance until mid-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Sakhalin-2 was stopped for a planned maintenance from mid-June until mid-July, a spokeswoman for managing company Sakhalin Energy told Reuters on Wednesday.

The works have not affected LNG exports from the plant, she said.

Sakhalin-2 is Russia's sole LNG plant, producing over 10 million tonnes of LNG per year. Key buyers of the gas produced at the plant are Japan, China and South Korea.

Sakhalin-2 shareholders are Russia's Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

