FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit halts talks on takeover of two smaller rivals
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 15, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

Russia's Magnit halts talks on takeover of two smaller rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit said on Friday it had halted talks to buy two smaller retail chains, Krasny Yar and Baton, owned by Siberian company ETK.

Magnit said it had taken the decision because ETK had decided not to sell. ETK has yet to comment.

Magnit and other Russian retailers are looking to Siberia, having all but saturated closer and more populous parts of the country in the past two decades.

Magnit offers low-priced products and is Russia’s biggest food retailer by store numbers and ranks number two by sales, It has around 15,000 stores across Russia. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.