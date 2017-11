MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dmitry Grishin, the chairman of Russian internet company Mail.ru Group, has sold around 4.7 million Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) in Mail.ru at $31.80 apiece, the bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

Grishin-controlled Denholma Limited will have a remaining ownership interest of around 1.1 percent in the share capital of Mail.ru after the deal which was managed by Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)