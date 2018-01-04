Russian rouble, shares gain in thin holiday trade

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up on Thursday in thin holiday trade as Russian stocks rose. At 9.45 GMT, the rouble was up 0.21 percent against the dollar at 57.10 and was 0.13 percent firmer against the euro at 68.75. Russia’s Christmas and New Year celebrations continue until Jan. 9, though trade in stocks, forex and precious metals resumed in Moscow on Wednesday. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3 percent at $68.05 a barrel. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.27 percent to 1,197 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, previously known as MICEX, was 0.86 percent higher at 2,171 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)