FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble, shares gain in thin holiday trade
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 4, 2018 / 9:57 AM / a day ago

Russian rouble, shares gain in thin holiday trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up on Thursday in thin holiday trade as Russian stocks rose. At 9.45 GMT, the rouble was up 0.21 percent against the dollar at 57.10 and was 0.13 percent firmer against the euro at 68.75. Russia’s Christmas and New Year celebrations continue until Jan. 9, though trade in stocks, forex and precious metals resumed in Moscow on Wednesday. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3 percent at $68.05 a barrel. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.27 percent to 1,197 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, previously known as MICEX, was 0.86 percent higher at 2,171 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.