Russian rouble steady as market awaits U.S. inflation report

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was stable on Wednesday as investors awaited a U.S. inflation report that could influence global markets and heighten fears of faster rate hikes around the world.

Previous U.S. data showing wages increasing at their fastest pace since 2009 triggered the U.S. sell-off that hit Russian stocks and led the rouble slightly down.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 57.60 and was down 0.1 percent against the euro at 71.31.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1 percent at $62.68 a barrel.

“It looks as though $62 per barrel is providing some support to the market,” analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

The dollar was down as investors remained on edge ahead of key U.S. inflation numbers. The rouble was also supported by upcoming local monthly tax payments that will begin on Thursday.

To meet these tax bills, export-focused Russian companies usually convert their dollar revenues into roubles.

The Russian currency has come under pressure from finance ministry plans to spend a record high of 298.1 billion roubles on foreign currency purchases between Feb. 7 and March 6.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.66 percent to 1,234.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, previously known as MICEX, was 0.27 percent higher at 2,256.6 points.

