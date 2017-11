MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A number of banks have sold their shares in a pre-export syndicated loan to Russian metals and mining giant Mechel, CFO Sergei Rezontov said on Tuesday.

Rezontov told a conference call with investors the company was in restructuring talks with new syndicate members and most of them supported the idea. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)