MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russian mobile operator Megafon will buy a 50 percent stake in Euroset, Russia's largest mobile and electronics retail network, from Vimpelcom, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Megafon said it would own 100 percent in Euroset after the deal, under which Vimpelcom would also buy a half of Euroset's retail stores. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)