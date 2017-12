MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s MTS said on Wednesday it had paid out dividends to the Sistema conglomerate of 16.5 billion roubles ($285.93 million)for 2016 and the first half of 2017. ($1 = 57.7055 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Katya Golubkova)