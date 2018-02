MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS has bought the country’s two leading event ticketing companies for more than $60 milion, it said on Monday.

MTS said it had acquired 100 percent of Ticketland for 3.25 billion roubles ($56 million) and 78.2 percent in Ponominalu, valuing the latter at 495 million roubles.