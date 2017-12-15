Russia's MTS in talks to buy event ticketing firm for up to $60 mln -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS is in talks to buy event ticketing company Ticketland for around 3 billion roubles to 3.5 billion roubles ($51 million-$60 million), two sources told Reuters.
One source, close to MTS’s parent company Sistema, said MTS was in talks with Ticketland shareholders about the acquisition for more than 3 billion roubles.
The source said on Friday that MTS planned to proceed with the deal notwithstanding that Sistema was entangled in a multi-billion-dollar legal dispute with oil company Rosneft .
$1 = 58.7425 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton