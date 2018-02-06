Kremlin says it's up to Russia where it deploys its missiles

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - It is Russia’s sovereign right to decide where it deploys its military resources on its own territory, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, commenting on reports that Russia had deployed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad.

The RIA news agency quoted a senior lawmaker as saying on Monday that Moscow had deployed the advanced missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not say if the missile systems had been deployed to Kaliningrad region.

But he said: ”The deployment of one weapon or another, the deployment of military units and so forth on Russian territory is exclusively a sovereign issue for the Russian Federation.

“Russia has never threatened anyone and is not threatening anyone. Naturally Russia has this sovereign right. It should hardly be cause for anyone to worry.” (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)