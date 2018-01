MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Tuesday its shareholders will elect a new president of the company at an extraordinary meeting on March 12.

The meeting will be held by absentee ballot, it said in a statement.

It is a planned decision and it was initiated by NLMK’s current president, Oleg Bagrin, a representative of NLMK told Reuters. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)