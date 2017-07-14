FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- Russia's NLMK says Q2 steel output down 2 pct q/q
July 14, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 25 days ago

CORRECTED- Russia's NLMK says Q2 steel output down 2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the period in the headline to Q2, not Q1)

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia's largest steel producer NLMK said on Friday its second-quarter output fell 2 percent from the previous quarter to 4.14 million tonnes due to planned maintenance.

Compared with the second quarter of 2016, its output fell 3 percent, NLMK added in a statement.

The steelmaker, controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, also said its second-quarter group sales grew by 13 percent quarter-on-quarter to 4.15 million tonnes due to the seasonal uptick in sales of finished products in Russia. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Denis Pinchuk)

