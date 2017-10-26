EARNINGS POLL-Russia's NLMK Q3 core earnings seen down 5.5 pct y/y

* NLMK to post Q3 financial results on Friday, Oct 27 MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK is expected to post a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in core earnings in the third quarter, according to an average of forecasts from six analysts polled by Reuters. Analysts expect NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, to post earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $636 million. Below is a summary of forecasts in millions of dollars: Revenue EBITDA Average 2,505 636 Median 2,505 633 Minimum 2,457 617 Maximum 2,550 655 Q2 2017 2,544 603 Q3 2016 2,225 673 The following banks participated in the survey: BCS, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Renaissance Capital, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank CIB. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)