EARNINGS POLL-Russia's NLMK Q3 core earnings seen down 5.5 pct y/y
October 26, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

EARNINGS POLL-Russia's NLMK Q3 core earnings seen down 5.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * NLMK to post Q3 financial results on Friday, Oct 27

    MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK
is expected to post a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in core
earnings in the third quarter, according to an average of
forecasts from six analysts polled by Reuters.
    Analysts expect NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir
Lisin, to post earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of $636 million.
    Below is a summary of forecasts in millions of dollars:
                                Revenue               EBITDA
 Average                          2,505                  636
 Median                           2,505                  633
 Minimum                          2,457                  617
 Maximum                          2,550                  655
                                                            
 Q2 2017                          2,544                  603
 Q3 2016                          2,225                  673
    The following banks participated in the survey: BCS, Goldman
Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Renaissance Capital, Deutsche Bank and
Sberbank CIB.

 (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
