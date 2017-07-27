FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Russia's NLMK says Q2 core earnings up 31 pct y/y
July 27, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 10 days ago

REFILE-Russia's NLMK says Q2 core earnings up 31 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest steelmaker NLMK said on Thursday it's core earnings increased 31 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to $603 million, supported by higher prices for its products.

NLMK, controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, posted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $460 million in the second quarter of last year.

Revenue totalled $2.5 billion, up 36 percent year-on-year, while net profit jumped 84 percent to $342 million, partially supported by the stronger rouble exchange rate, the company said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

