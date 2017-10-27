FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's NLMK says Q3 net profit up 4 pct q/q
October 27, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in a day

CORRECTED-Russia's NLMK says Q3 net profit up 4 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In paragraphs 1, 2 corrects to quarter-on-quarter from year-on-year)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - NLMK, one of Russia’s largest steel producers, said on Friday its third-quarter net income rose 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to $357 million.

NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent quarter-on-quarter to $648 million, beating an average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast core earnings at $636 million.

NLMK’s revenue inched 0.3 percent higher to $2.55 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

