Russia's NLMK Q4 core earnings up 51 pct y/y, beat f'cast

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker NLMK said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 51 percent year-on-year to $786 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, beating analysts’ expectations on the back of higher steel prices and increased sales.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, to post earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $734 million.

NLMK said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 39 percent to $428 million, while revenue increased 43 percent to $2.8 billion. For the whole of 2017, EBITDA rose 37 percent to $2.7 billion, the highest level since 2009.

NLMK said it saw steel output at 4.2 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2018, due to a seasonal market slowdown and planned maintenance at its NLMK Lipetsk site. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)