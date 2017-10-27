Russia's NLMK says Q3 net profit up 4 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - NLMK, one of Russia’s largest steel producers, said on Friday its third-quarter net income rose 4 percent year-on-year to $357 million.

NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent year-on-year to $648 million, beating an average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast core earnings at $636 million.

NLMK’s revenue inched 0.3 percent higher to $2.55 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)