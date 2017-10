MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steel producer NLMK said on Monday its third-quarter output rose 8 percent from the same period a year ago to 4.4 million tonnes.

The steelmaker, controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, also said its third-quarter group sales rose by 1 percent both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter to 4.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)