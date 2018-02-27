Abramovich asks UK court to allow him to proceed with 2 pct Nornickel sale

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A lawyer for a Cyprus-based company, Crispian, owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and his partners, has asked a London court on Tuesday for permission to proceed with a sale of 2 percent in mining giant Norilsk Nickel to billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Potanin’s Cyprus-based company, Whiteleave, exercised its right to buy 2 percent in Nornickel last week, giving Crispian five days to hand over the shares, the lawyer told the London court. That five days expires on Feb. 28, he added. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)