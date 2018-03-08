Parties in Nornickel dispute allow share sale, but deal could be unwound -lawyer

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Roman Abramovich and aluminium producer Rusal have agreed to allow the sale by Abramovich of a 4 percent stake in mining giant Norilsk Nickel on a pro rata basis to Potanin and Rusal, a lawyer for Rusal said on Thursday.

The three sides of the dispute reached the deal with undertakings that it can be unwound if found to be in violation of a shareholder agreement at trial, Rusal’s lawyer told a London court on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)