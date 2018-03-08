FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 8, 2018 / 2:28 PM / in a day

Parties in Nornickel dispute allow share sale, but deal could be unwound -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Roman Abramovich and aluminium producer Rusal have agreed to allow the sale by Abramovich of a 4 percent stake in mining giant Norilsk Nickel on a pro rata basis to Potanin and Rusal, a lawyer for Rusal said on Thursday.

The three sides of the dispute reached the deal with undertakings that it can be unwound if found to be in violation of a shareholder agreement at trial, Rusal’s lawyer told a London court on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.