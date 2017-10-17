FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek says to acquire gas asset from Eurochem
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 17, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 4 days ago

Russia's Novatek says to acquire gas asset from Eurochem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer Novatek will acquire a gas producing asset from Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem as part of a new strategy, Novatek’s head Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that the Russian anti-monopoly service has approved the acquisition of Severneft-Urengoy, which produces between 700 and 800 million cubic metres of gas per year.

Novatek will present its new development strategy in December.

“Our new strategy envisages a faster commisioning of new assets as well as acquisitions,” Mikhelson told a briefing in London. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.