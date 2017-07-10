FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Russia's Novatek says H1 gas output down 8 pct year-on-year
#Breaking City News
July 10, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

Russia's Novatek says H1 gas output down 8 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest private natural gas producer Novatek said on Monday its natural gas output fell 8 percent to 31.04 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2016.

The company also said that production of liquids was down 7 percent and totalled 5.885 million tonnes in the first half of 2017. These numbers include Novatek's share in production of joint ventures between Novatek and other energy producers.

The firm also said its marketable hydrocarbons production declined by 7.8 percent and totalled 252.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)

