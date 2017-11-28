FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek, Japan's Marubeni, Mitsui agree on LNG hub in Kamchatka
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 28, 2017 / 8:18 AM / in a day

Russia's Novatek, Japan's Marubeni, Mitsui agree on LNG hub in Kamchatka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Marubeni and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to explore options for a liquefied natural gas complex in Russia’s Kamchatka region.

Novatek added that the action plan was to explore opportunities to establish an LNG transshipment and marketing complex at Kamchatka in Russia’s far east.

Novatek plans to launch its first LNG plant on Russia’s Yamal peninsula next month, to export supercooled gas both to Europe and Asia. ​ (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.