Russia's Novatek, Japan's Marubeni, Mitsui agree on LNG hub in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Marubeni and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to explore options for a liquefied natural gas complex in Russia’s Kamchatka region.

Novatek added that the action plan was to explore opportunities to establish an LNG transshipment and marketing complex at Kamchatka in Russia’s far east.

Novatek plans to launch its first LNG plant on Russia’s Yamal peninsula next month, to export supercooled gas both to Europe and Asia. ​ (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)