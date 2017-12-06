FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek says ‍buys two hydrocarbon deposits
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 6, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

Russia's Novatek says ‍buys two hydrocarbon deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian independent gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday it had acquired firms South-Khadyryakhinskoye and Eurotek from AR Oil & Gas B.V., a joint venture of AO Neftegazholding and Spain’s Repsol S.A. .

South-Khadyryakhinskoye holds the hydrocarbon exploration and production license for the South-Khadyryakhinskiy license area. Eurotek holds the hydrocarbon exploration and production license for the Syskonsynyinskiy license area, Novatek added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.