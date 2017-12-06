Russia's Novatek says ‍buys two hydrocarbon deposits

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian independent gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday it had acquired firms South-Khadyryakhinskoye and Eurotek from AR Oil & Gas B.V., a joint venture of AO Neftegazholding and Spain’s Repsol S.A. .

South-Khadyryakhinskoye holds the hydrocarbon exploration and production license for the South-Khadyryakhinskiy license area. Eurotek holds the hydrocarbon exploration and production license for the Syskonsynyinskiy license area, Novatek added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)