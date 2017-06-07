FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin spurns speculation of Rosneft stake buyback from Qatar
June 7, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

Kremlin spurns speculation of Rosneft stake buyback from Qatar

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Any suggestions that Russia could "eventually" buy back the stake in its flagship oil producer Rosneft which it had sold to Qatar are "not possible and incorrect", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Qatar Investment Authority and Swiss-based commodities trading firm Glencore bought a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft for more than 10 billion euros ($11.22 billion) last December.

Peskov, in a conference call with reporters, was reacting to speculation that Moscow could seek to buy back its stake in Rosneft from Qatar, given the current diplomatic row in the Gulf. ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

