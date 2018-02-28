FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

TENDER-Rosneft awards Trafigura and Total with Urals and CPC Blend in April-Sept - trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Rosneft awards Urals crude oil loadings from Russian ports in April-September in its semi-annual tender to trading firm Trafigura and France’s Total, traders said.

* Total and Trafigura won the right to purchase 1.2-3.0 million tonnes of Urals crude oil loadings from Baltic Sea ports, traders said. Total will purchase most of the volume, they added.

* Total was the winner of Rosneft’s previous tender to lift Urals loading from Baltic ports in October 2017 - March 2018.

* Trafigura also won the right to purchase Rosneft’s Urals crude oil loading from Novorossiisk in April-September 2018, market sources said.

* Rosneft also awarded Trafigura with 0.48 -1.35 million tonnes of CPC Blend crude oil loading from Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka in April-September, traders said.

* Trafigura was also the winner of Rosneft’s tender to sell Urals loading from Novorossiisk and CPC Blend in October 2017 - March 2018.

* Details on the price levels of the deals were slow to emerge. (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)

