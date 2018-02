MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday that a request to increase output at the Sakhalin-1 oil project was being studied by Russian authorities.

He also said that Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Rosneft were expected to finish drilling the first exploration well at their Black Sea offshore project in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)