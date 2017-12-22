FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Olympic Committee bans 11 Russian winter athletes for doping
#Olympics News
December 22, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 4 days ago

International Olympic Committee bans 11 Russian winter athletes for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee said it has banned 11 Russian athletes for life after they committed doping offences at the 2014 Sochi winter games.

Speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov, lugers Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Matveeva, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin, and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina were disqualified from the events they took part in.

They were also stripped of their medals and banned from future Olympic events, the IOC Disciplinary Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

