Russia's Polyus shares down on Kerimov's detention

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Polyus, Russia’s biggest gold producer, were down by 3.2 percent in early trade in Moscow, after Suleiman Kerimov, whose family controls the company, was detained in France this week.

Russian businessman and lawmaker Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday evening in connection with a tax evasion case, an official at the French prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.3 billion. Representatives for Kerimov could not immediately be reached for comment.

Russia’s state-run Rossiya 24 television station reported that Kerimov denies guilt. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)