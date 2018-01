MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro plans to boost output by 10 percent year on year to over 9 million tonnes in 2018, Chief Executive Andrey Guryev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Phosagro produced 8.4 million tonnes of fertilisers in 2017, up 12.5 percent year on year, Guryev said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)