Putin critic Navalny jailed for 20 days -spokeswoman
October 2, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 17 days ago

Putin critic Navalny jailed for 20 days -spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 days in jail on Monday on charges of repeatedly violating laws governing the organisation of public meetings and rallies, his spokeswoman said.

Navalny was detained by police on Friday as he left his Moscow home to attend a pre-election rally in a provincial town.

Russia holds a presidential election in March which incumbent Vladimir Putin is widely expected to contest. Navalny hopes to run despite Russia’s central election commission declaring him ineligible because of a suspended prison sentence which he says was politically motivated.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Catherine Evans

