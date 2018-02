MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Polyus, Russia’s largest gold producer, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $465 million, down 2 percent from the previous quarter, and slightly missing analysts’ estimates.

Reuters poll of analysts expected Polyus, controlled by the family of tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, to report $469 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Adrian Croft)