MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's top gold producer Polyus has set a price range for its new and existing share offering in both London and Moscow, it said on Thursday.

The price range was set at $33.25-$35.30 per Global Depositary Share (GDS), corresponding to a price of $66.50-$70.60 per ordinary share, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)