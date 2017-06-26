Book for Polyus share placement covered, bids closer to lower range: sources

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - The order book for a share placement by Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, is fully subscribed, including a green shoe option which comes on top of the offering, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources added that bids were being formed at the lower range of the share price guidance.

The price range was set at $33.25-$35.30 per global depositary share in London, corresponding to a price of $66.50-$70.60 per ordinary share in Moscow, Polyus said earlier.

Polyus is offering between 7 and 9 percent of its shares, including new shares. The pricing of the deal is planned to be closed this week. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)