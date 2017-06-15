FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
June 15, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 2 months ago

Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.

"I hope the central bank will keep acting carefully when it comes to the key rate," Putin said during an annual question and answer session.

The central bank, which is due to consider interest rates on Friday, is expected to cut the key rate by 50 basis points from its current level of 9.25 percent, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

