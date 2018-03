MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian state’s share in the economy must gradually decline, President Vladimir Putin said in a speech to lawmakers on Thursday.

Putin also said that non-commodity exports should rise to $250 billion by 2024 to boost overall economic growth.

Putin added that the government had to improve the investment climate for the economy to grow. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Ivanova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrew Osborn)