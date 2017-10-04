FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says not decided yet if he will run in 2018 election
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
October 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 15 days ago

Russia's Putin says not decided yet if he will run in 2018 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had not yet decided if he would run for re-election in March 2018, something he is widely expected to do.

“Not only have I not decided yet who I will stand against, I have not decided whether I will run at all,” Putin said, when asked who he would run against at the election.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said presidential hopefuls would have to announce their decision to run in late November or early December. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya, Jack Stubbs, Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.