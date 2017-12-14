Putin says Russia won't be dragged into new arms race with U.S.A.

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay proper attention to the development of its army and navy, but it would not be dragged into a new arms race with the United States.

Putin, speaking at a year-end news conference, also said that Russia would not back out of its commitment to concluding a START III Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the United States, despite what he said was Washington’s wavering on arms control treaties. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)