MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that decisions on the taxation of the energy sector were taken by the energy ministry, not the chief executive of state oil champion Rosneft <ROSN.MM.

“This decision has a name and it’s not Sechin, its (energy minister Alexander) Novak,” Putin said of tax breaks for Rosneft’s Samotlor oilfield. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)