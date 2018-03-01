Putin says Russia must halve poverty rate within six years

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had to halve the poverty rate within six years and provide jobs for people.

Putin, addressing Russian lawmakers, said that as many as 20 million Russians were living in poverty and that the government had to ensure that real incomes grew.

Putin is widely expected to be re-elected at a March 18 presidential election.