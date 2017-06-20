FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Putin asks Rosneft to consider paying 50 pct of net profit in dividend
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 20, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Putin asks Rosneft to consider paying 50 pct of net profit in dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes sourcing, adds Rosneft's comments)

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, to consider the possibility of paying 50 percent of net income in dividends, according to the meeting transcripts published by the Kremlin.

A Rosneft spokesman said the proposal was "for the future" and the company would not hike the payout immediately.

"We can't change dividends on 2016 results, the president knows our dividend policy. It's only about future," spokesman Mikhail Leonvtiyev said.

Rosneft's board has recommended paying 35 percent of net income in dividends. The company will hold an annual general meeting on Thursday.

"We can't break the corporate procedures. We pay dividends twice a year, I think it is (the rise) about the preliminary dividends for the first half of 2017," the spokesman added.

Putin has also asked Sechin to consider a new company strategy in line with a changing "global market environment", the agencies reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.