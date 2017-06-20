Putin asks Rosneft to consider paying 50 pct of net profit in dividend - agencies

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, to consider the possibility of paying 50 percent of net income in dividends, local news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Rosneft's board has recommended paying 35 percent of net income in dividend. The company will hold an annual general meeting on Thursday.

Putin has also asked Sechin to consider a new company strategy in line with a changing "global market environment", the agencies reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Thomas)