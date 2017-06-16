FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

Russia c.bank sees oil prices falling to $40/bbl in 2018-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is keeping its oil price forecast at $50 per barrel this year and still believes it will go down to $40 in 2018-2019, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

She also told a news briefing that Russia's economic recovery exceeded expectations. The central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday to 9.00 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

