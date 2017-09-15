Russia c.bank chief: We may make staged rate cuts/pause easing

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank may cut its key rate in stages in future and may pause its monetary easing programme, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told a news briefing on Friday.

The central bank cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent on Friday. Nabiullina said inflation might reach 3.5-3.8 percent by the end of this year, which would be below the 4 percent target set by the central bank. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)